Man facing charges after person found shot to death on sidewalk in Winston-Salem, police say

Damond Craig Roosevelt Hudson, 20, is facing charges in the death of Blake Warren.

A 20-year-old man was charged with murder in the death of a man found lying in a breezeway last Tuesday.

According to Winston-Salem police, Damond Craig Roosevelt Hudson is facing charges in the death of 29-year-old Blake Warren.

Police said officers responded to Burke Road in reference to an unconscious man lying on a sidewalk.

After arriving, police found Warren unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hudson is charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hudson is in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond.

The investigation is still in its early stages.