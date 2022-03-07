Man facing charges after shooting on Dudley Street in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened last Thursday in Alamance County, according to police reports.
Officers were investigating a shooting that happened around 1:00 a.m. on March 3 on the 500 block of Dudley Street. Investigators said Joseph Gant was shot and taken to a hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The Burlington Police Department arrested 38-year-old Sammy Mebane in connection with this shooting. Mebane is facing the following charges:
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury
- Possession of a Firearm by Felon
Mebane is currently at the Alamance County jail with a $200,000 secure bond.
The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation. We ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.