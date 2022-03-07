Man facing charges after shooting on Dudley Street in Burlington

Sammy Mebane is facing charges in connection with a shooting that happened on the 500 block of Dudley Street in Alamance County.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened last Thursday in Alamance County, according to police reports.

Officers were investigating a shooting that happened around 1:00 a.m. on March 3 on the 500 block of Dudley Street. Investigators said Joseph Gant was shot and taken to a hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Burlington Police Department arrested 38-year-old Sammy Mebane in connection with this shooting. Mebane is facing the following charges:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury

Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Mebane is currently at the Alamance County jail with a $200,000 secure bond.