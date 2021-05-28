Man facing charges after woman gets hospitalized, dies after being hit by car in Winston-Salem

According to Winston-Salem police, Ariel Patrice Wester died after she was hit by a car while walking on Ebert Road.

According to Winston-Salem police, Ariel Patrice Wester died after she was hit by a car while walking on Ebert Road.

Collin Wayne Walser was driving a 2019 Honda Civic south on Ebert Road when he hit Wester, according to police.

Wester was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said Walser is facing charges of driving while impaired. Police said he was released on a written promise to appear.

According to police, Wester’s death makes the 13th traffic-related death this year, compared to six during the same time last year.

If you have any information about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

