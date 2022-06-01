x
Man faces charges in Germanton woman’s death

Dennis William Stultz is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Brandy Nicole Smitherman.

GERMANTON, N.C. — A 27-year-old man is facing charges in a 38-year-old woman’s death, according to investigators.

The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office tried life saving measures but were unsuccessful after finding Brandy Nicole Smitherman on Rest Home Road back last Saturday.

Dennis William Stultz of Germanton is facing charges for first-degree murder in her death.

If you have any information about Smitherman’s death, call Detective Johnson at the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 593-8787.

