Man facing charges in death of Winston-Salem woman, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 20-year-old man has been accused of murder in the death of a Winston-Salem woman killed earlier this month, according to investigators.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Traquan Javon Cheeseboro is facing charges in the death of Tina Louise Nicholson, 53.

Investigators said Nicholson was killed after a group of shooters opened fire on a home in Winston-Salem.

Police said the shooting happened on Ridgeback Drive back on May 13.

Investigators found Nicholson dead inside the home with at least one gunshot wound.

Detectives said many people arrived at the home in a car, got out, surrounded the house and then started shooting.

According to officials, at least four different guns were fired during the shooting.

One of the suspected shooters was injured in the shooting. Almost 20 minutes after the incident, Cheeseboro was taken out of a car in the parking lot of Baptist Medical Center and left on the ground, according to police.

Officials said he was shot at least once in the torso.

Police said they have evidence Cheeseboro was shot during the incident on Ridgeback Drive by another shooter in the crime.

Cheeseboro remains hospitalized due to his gunshot wound from the shooting. Investigators said he will remain in custody of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office as he receives continued treatment.

Nicholson’s death makes the 11th homicide in Winston-Salem this year as compared to seven deaths this time last year.

If you have any information about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

