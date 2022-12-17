Man facing charges, accused of stealing trailer in Reidsville

Patrick Michael Reagan, 36, of Greensboro is accused of attempting to steal a trailer off Lake Meadows Road in Reidsville.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of stealing a trailer in Reidsville Saturday.

Patrick Michael Reagan, 36, of Greensboro is accused of attempting to steal a trailer off Lake Meadows Road.

Investigators said when Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to stop Reagan during a traffic stop, he ran away, leading deputies on a chase through Rockingham, Guilford, and Forsyth counties.

Deputies said law enforcement ended the chase in Forsyth County due to safety concerns for the densely populated area they were in at the time.

Reagan is facing charges for felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, failure to stop at red-light, driving left of center, felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, felony attempted larceny, injury to personal property and injury to real property.

