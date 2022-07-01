Greensboro man facing charges for two murders

John Richardson was arrested for the murder of a man last week who he killed in January. Now, he's facing charges for the murder of Mark Anthony Gilbert.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is being accused of killing a man in March.

Greensboro police said John Richardson, 53, is being charged with first-degree murder, firearm by a felon, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Mark Anthony Gilbert, Jr., 40, was assaulted around 1:38 a.m. on March 10th in the 600 block of West Terrell Street. He later died from his injuries.

Last week, Richardson was arrested for shooting and killing another man on Yanceyville Street in January. Officers found Michael Hemphill conscious with serious injuries. Hemphill was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Richard is also facing another first-gree murder charge for killing Hemphill.

