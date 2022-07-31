Man facing multiple charges after shooting in Winston-Salem

Belvin Leon Smith II is accused of shooting a 34-year-old woman.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is facing several charges following a shooting Sunday in Winston-Salem on Piedmont Circle.

Belvin Leon Smith II is accused of shooting a 34-year-old woman.

According to Winston-Salem police, investigators found the woman sitting in her car suffering from a gunshot to her abdomen. The woman was immediately taken to the hospital.

The shooting happened after 11 a.m.

Investigators said a 56-year-old man and two juveniles were in the car when she was shot.

Police said none of the other victims were injured from the gunfire. Detectives said officers also found multiple shots were fired at a home on Piedmont Circle, leaving two more people as victims.

No one was injured due to the apartment being hit by gunfire.

Investigators said Smith was seen running away from the area toward 29th Street where he got into a Chrysler Sedan and drove away before police arrived, according to police.

Winston-Salem police found Smith walking near Fitch Street after 1 p.m. Officers tried to arrest him, but he ran away.

Officers then ran after him. Police said Smith then discarded a handgun that was recovered by police.

Investigators said he then broke into a house on Fitch Street to hide from police.

Smith is facing charges for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, three counts of assault with deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

