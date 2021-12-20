Man facing child exploitation charges in Randolph Co.

The sheriff’s office said on Dec. 17 they seized digital devices from Garrison Keith Steedee.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing child exploitation charges in Randolph County.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said Garrison Keith Steede was soliciting underage children and producing pornographic photos/videos. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) said they received a tip.

The sheriff’s office said on Dec. 17 they seized digital devices from Steedee. On Monday, they obtained warrants for ten counts of felony second degree exploitation of a minor and one count of felony first degree exploitation of a minor.

He was taken into custody and placed in the Randolph County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office said Steede could face additional charges. They said the victims involved were from out of state.