RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man in Randolph County is facing child sex charges.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said Pantaleon Rosales, 51, is facing several charges including Statutory Rape of a Child by an Adult and Indecent Liberties with A Child. He’s in jail on a $1,000,000 Secured Bond.

