Man facing drug charges in High Point, after shooting leads to investigation

High Point police seized around 255 grams of marijuana, a loaded rifle, extended handgun magazines, and a loaded semi-automatic gun.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is facing drug charges in High Point.

After a shooting on September 18, where several cars were hit with no one injured on Grayson Street, police began an investigation.

The investigation led to two search warrants on Thursday at 11:05 a.m. for the 600 block of Grayson Street. Detectives seized around 255 grams of marijuana, a loaded rifle, extended handgun magazines, a loaded semi-automatic gun, and more than $300 in cash.

High Point police arrested Robiyon Townsend, 20.

He is being charged with possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana and felony maintaining a dwelling for drug activity. He was also served with a failure to appear warrant.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.