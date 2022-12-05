Man facing multiple charges after killing woman on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro

Jeffery Bernard Ellerbe is facing charges for manslaughter and reckless driving after he was accused of hitting and killing 21-year-old Gabriella Portillo.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges for the death of a 21-year-old woman after he was accused of hitting her car as she was pulling out of a Cook Out.

On Nov. 27 around 1:50 a.m., 21-year-old Gabriella Desiree Marie Portillo was pulling out of the Cook Out on West Gate City Boulevard when Jeffery Bernard Ellerbe hit her on the driver's side.

Ellerbe is facing charges for:

Involuntary manslaughter

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Speeding at 103 mph in a 35-mph zone

Careless and reckless driving

Driving while license revoked

