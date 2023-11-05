Man facing multiple charges after shooting on East 5th St. in Winston-Salem, police say

The Winston-Salem Police Department said 39-year-old Rodney Byers Jr. is facing multiple charges in connection to a shooting on East 5th Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is facing several charges after a shooting in Winston-Salem Wednesday, police say.

The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at North Jackson Avenue. While on the way to the call, officers were told about a shooting on East 5th Street.

When police arrived, they said they found shell casings in a backyard and a trail of blood leading to the back door of a home.

Patrol Officers and Violent Firearms Investigation Team (VFIT) Detectives said they found 28-year-old Sterling York suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Forsyth County EMS responded to the scene and took York to a local medical facility.

Police said the victim’s injury was considered non-life threatening.

After an investigation, detectives said three suspects came to the victim's home and an argument occurred. During the argument, a suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The victim then fired back and the men left.

No other people or property were struck with gunfire except the victim.

The WSPD VFIT continued to investigate this incident on 5/11/23. Video surveillance had been gathered and through investigative leads, VFIT identified Rodney Earl Byers Jr. as a suspect.

On Thursday, WSPD VFIT, GCRU, and Gang Unit located the suspect on the sidewalk of 532 Graham Avenue next to the suspect vehicle used in the shooting. Members of VFIT, GCRU, and the Gang Unit responded and took custody of the suspect without incident.

Police said Byers Jr. is currently charged with the following:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Possession of Stolen Firearm and

Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine

Winston-Salem police said he is behind bars at the Forsyth County Detention Center without bond.

This case remains open and is actively being investigated by WSPD Firearms Investigation and Intelligence Division (FIID)/ Violent Firearms Investigation Team (VFIT).