Crime

Man facing sexual exploitation of a minor charges in Lexington

Lexington police and the Davidson County Sheriff's Office issued a search warrant on Allred Road Thursday.
LEXINGTON, N.C. —  A man is facing charges for sexual exploitation of a minor in Lexington Thursday.

Lexington police with assistance from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office issued a search warrant on Allred Road and arrested 23-year-old Jacob Leonard.

Leonard is being charged with ten counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of secret peeping.

Leonard is in jail and his bond is set for $510,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation, call Lexington Police at 336-243-3302 or Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.

