Man facing sexual exploitation of a minor charges in Lexington

Lexington police and the Davidson County Sheriff's Office issued a search warrant on Allred Road Thursday.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man is facing charges for sexual exploitation of a minor in Lexington Thursday.

Lexington police with assistance from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office issued a search warrant on Allred Road and arrested 23-year-old Jacob Leonard.

Leonard is being charged with ten counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of secret peeping.

Leonard is in jail and his bond is set for $510,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation, call Lexington Police at 336-243-3302 or Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.