Man facing sexual exploitation of a minor charges in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man is facing charges for sexual exploitation of a minor in Lexington Thursday.
Lexington police with assistance from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office issued a search warrant on Allred Road and arrested 23-year-old Jacob Leonard.
Leonard is being charged with ten counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of secret peeping.
Leonard is in jail and his bond is set for $510,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information related to this investigation, call Lexington Police at 336-243-3302 or Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.
