COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities in Cookeville say a mother and her two young children were killed Tuesday when a man who was fleeing state troopers slammed into their car with his truck in a city intersection.
Cookeville police say 24-year-old Amanda Chatman and her 2- and 3-year-old kids were pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday.
Twenty-five-year-old Michael Don Shepherd of Pegram has been charged with vehicular homicide and evading arrest.
It couldn't be determined immediately if Shepherd has an attorney to speak for him.
More details as they become available.