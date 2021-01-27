The crash occurred Tuesday.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities in Cookeville say a mother and her two young children were killed Tuesday when a man who was fleeing state troopers slammed into their car with his truck in a city intersection.

Cookeville police say 24-year-old Amanda Chatman and her 2- and 3-year-old kids were pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday.

Twenty-five-year-old Michael Don Shepherd of Pegram has been charged with vehicular homicide and evading arrest.

It couldn't be determined immediately if Shepherd has an attorney to speak for him.