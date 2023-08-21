Man's death caused by 'blunt force trauma' after body found during welfare check in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man's body was found during a welfare check.
Officers responded to Walnut Street in reference to a welfare check at 7 a.m. on Saturday, August 12.
Officers found 66-year-old Michael Chavis dead with no obvious signs of foul play. On Tuesday, the North Carolina Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide due to blunt force trauma.
This investigation continues as a homicide. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.
