x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man's death caused by 'blunt force trauma' after body found during welfare check in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police said the investigation will continue as a homicide.
Credit: Ryan Gavette - WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man's body was found during a welfare check. 

Officers responded to Walnut Street in reference to a welfare check at 7 a.m. on Saturday, August 12. 

Officers found 66-year-old Michael Chavis dead with no obvious signs of foul play. On Tuesday, the North Carolina Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide due to blunt force trauma. 

This investigation continues as a homicide. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates. 

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

More Videos

In Other News

Teens accused of stealing 7 cars from High Point auto shop

Before You Leave, Check This Out