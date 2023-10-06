Man found shot to death inside home in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police said 40-year-old Steven Wayne Weier was found dead early Friday morning.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was found dead inside of a home in Winston-Salem while officers were responding to an armed robbery, police say.

Officers responded to the Speedway on South Hawthorne Road in response to a reported armed robbery at 1 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they talked with the caller. After speaking with them, they discovered the robbery happened at a home earlier in the evening near Heathrow Drive.

Officers and the reporting party went back to the home, where Steven Wayne Weier, 40, was found shot to death.

This investigation is ongoing.

