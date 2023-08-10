42-year-old man found dead on Ivey Road, prompting investigation, Graham police say

Graham police said a 42-year-old man was found dead on Ivey Road, prompting a death investigation.

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man was found dead in Graham Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Graham police officers said they responded to the 700 block of Ivey Road around 3:35 p.m. where they found a man dead at the scene. Police identified the man as 42-year-old Richard Lee East.

Investigators said no foul play is suspected.

Detectives said the cause of his death is unknown at this time.

Graham police also said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911, the Graham Police Department at (336)570-6711, Burlington/Graham Communications at (336)229-3500, Crime Stoppers at (336)229-7100, or download the P3 Mobile App at P3TIPS.com.

