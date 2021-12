Police said they found Charles Wray Reavis II dead in the road.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was found dead in the middle of the road on Sunday in Winston-Salem around 2:06 p.m., according to police reports.

Officers found Charles Wray Reavis II on Rosewood Drive. He appeared to have unknown medical issues.

An autopsy is pending as the investigation is ongoing.