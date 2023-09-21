Man found guilty in murder of pregnant High Point woman

A man was found guilty in the 2018 murder case.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was found guilty in the murder of a pregnant High Point woman.

Joel Jenkins was found guilty of First Degree Murder, Murder of an Unborn Child, AWDWIKISI, and Discharging a Firearm into Occupied Property, according to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office.

Jenkins was sentenced to life in prison.

