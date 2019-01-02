KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man who was found beaten and bound in the trunk of his car on the side of I-40 told investigators that he was partying with two women in his apartment when several unknown men came in and started beating him.

TDOT HELP Truck workers discovered the 36-year old man when they were checking out the abandoned Honda Accord, which was parked near the Papermill exit Saturday morning.

According to the incident report from the Knox County Sheriff's Office, the victim told investigators that he was at his apartment on Clinton Highway when he was assaulted. He said there were two women in his apartment, Lori and Raven, and he was in the bedroom with Raven when he heard voices in the living room.

He said three to four unknown men came into the bedroom and hit him in the head with a large wooden object, then continued to beat him, according to the report. They eventually tied his hands behind his back, carried him out of the house, and put him in the trunk of his car.

He told officers that they drove the car around for an unknown amount of time before abandoning the vehicle with the victim still inside the trunk.

He said the men stole his cell phone and $600 from his wallet.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Tyler E. Lewis, 24, and Lorie Cooper, 48, were charged with Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Kidnapping.