Man found shot to death in a yard in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was found shot to death in a yard in Burlington Tuesday morning.

The Burlington Police Department and EMS said they got a call around 11:38 a.m. to the 300 block of Foster Street about an unconscious man lying on the lawn.

When officers and EMS arrived at the scene, they found 54-year-old Tracy Dion Brown already dead with a gunshot wound.

This investigation is ongoing.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this shooting or any other related investigation. They ask that you call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile app P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

