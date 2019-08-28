WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say they're investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to reports of a gun fired on Salem Valley Road around 11 p.m.

Police found a man who'd been shot in the chest.

The man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

