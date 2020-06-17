Man found shot several times in High Point

Information about the suspected shooter is not being released, officials say.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday.

Police were called to the area of Denny St. and Richardson Ave. around 7:25 p.m. Officers found Trevor Anthony Richburg, 51, with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.