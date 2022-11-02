x
Crime

$5M bond set for 61-year-old man found with weapons of mass destruction in Eden

Police said they obtained a search warrant for Wayne Neil Maddison after an investigation showed he had weapons of mass destruction in his possession.
EDEN, N.C. — Eden police arrested a man who had weapons of mass destruction in his possession Wednesday.

Detectives with the Eden Police Department said they secured a warrant for 61-year-old Wayne Neil Maddison after learning he had weapons of mass destruction through an investigation with the Rockingham County District Attorney's Office. 

Around 3:57 p.m. officers found Maddison and took him into custody. At the time of his arrest he received the following charges:

  • Possession of a weapon of mass destruction
  • Carrying a concealed weapon 
  • Resisting public officers 

Maddison is currently behind bars at the Rockingham County Jail under a $5 million bond. 

