$5M bond set for 61-year-old man found with weapons of mass destruction in Eden

Police said they obtained a search warrant for Wayne Neil Maddison after an investigation showed he had weapons of mass destruction in his possession.

EDEN, N.C. — Eden police arrested a man who had weapons of mass destruction in his possession Wednesday.

Detectives with the Eden Police Department said they secured a warrant for 61-year-old Wayne Neil Maddison after learning he had weapons of mass destruction through an investigation with the Rockingham County District Attorney's Office.

Around 3:57 p.m. officers found Maddison and took him into custody. At the time of his arrest he received the following charges:

Possession of a weapon of mass destruction

Carrying a concealed weapon

Resisting public officers

Maddison is currently behind bars at the Rockingham County Jail under a $5 million bond.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.