$5M bond set for 61-year-old man found with weapons of mass destruction in Eden

EDEN, N.C. — Eden police arrested a man who had weapons of mass destruction in his possession Wednesday.
Detectives with the Eden Police Department said they secured a warrant for 61-year-old Wayne Neil Maddison after learning he had weapons of mass destruction through an investigation with the Rockingham County District Attorney's Office.
Around 3:57 p.m. officers found Maddison and took him into custody. At the time of his arrest he received the following charges:
- Possession of a weapon of mass destruction
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Resisting public officers
Maddison is currently behind bars at the Rockingham County Jail under a $5 million bond.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.