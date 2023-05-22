Two teens shot by Danville man in Burlington, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Danville police have arrested a murder suspect miles away in Burlington.
Police say 20-year-old Kyon Herbin shot two teenagers at Purdum Woods Apartments in Burlington Sunday.
A 16-year-old died at the scene and a 19-year-old is expected to be okay.
Herbin has been charged with second degree murder and malicious wounding.
The Danville Police Department will conduct a H.E.A.R.T. Walk in Purdum Woods Monday, May 22, at 4 p.m.
Herbin faces several charges including second degree murder. He is awaiting extradition back to Danville.
