Two teens shot by Danville man in Burlington, police say

A 16-year-old is dead, and a 19-year-old is hurt after an apartment complex shooting in Burlington Sunday.
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Danville police have arrested a murder suspect miles away in Burlington. 

Police say 20-year-old Kyon Herbin shot two teenagers at Purdum Woods Apartments in Burlington Sunday. 

A 16-year-old died at the scene and a 19-year-old is expected to be okay. 

Herbin has been charged with second degree murder and malicious wounding. 

The Danville Police Department will conduct a H.E.A.R.T. Walk in Purdum Woods Monday, May 22, at 4 p.m.

Herbin faces several charges including second degree murder. He is awaiting extradition back to Danville. 

