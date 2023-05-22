Two teens shot by Danville man in Burlington, police say

A 16-year-old is dead, and a 19-year-old is hurt after an apartment complex shooting in Burlington Sunday.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Danville police have arrested a murder suspect miles away in Burlington.

Police say 20-year-old Kyon Herbin shot two teenagers at Purdum Woods Apartments in Burlington Sunday.

A 16-year-old died at the scene and a 19-year-old is expected to be okay.

Herbin has been charged with second degree murder and malicious wounding.

The Danville Police Department will conduct a H.E.A.R.T. Walk in Purdum Woods Monday, May 22, at 4 p.m.

Herbin faces several charges including second degree murder. He is awaiting extradition back to Danville.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.