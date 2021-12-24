Man from Greensboro on the run after shots fired outside mall in Durham

According to CBS affiliate WNCN, police are looking for help identifying a second person involved.

DURHAM, N.C. — A man is facing charges days after shots were fired outside the Streets at Southpoint mall in Durham, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

The CBS station reported officers responded to a report of a suspicious person with a weapon just this past Sunday afternoon.

As they arrived, a shots-fired report was made. but police couldn’t find a victim or a suspect, according to WNCN.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators said Isaiah Hargro-Burnette, 20, of Greensboro, was charged with going armed to the terror of the public and felony carrying a concealed gun, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

Hargro-Burnette has not yet been arrested.

Investigators are also working to identify a second man in connection with the incident. Detectives said he may have been driving a white Jeep.