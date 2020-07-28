Asheboro police said Rodney Duncan, 38, of Siler City died as a result of the punch.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man was charged with murder after police said he punched a man last Thursday at a restaurant in Asheboro, according to investigators.

Asheboro police said Rodney Duncan, 38, of Siler City died as a result of the punch. Police arrested Darrell Turner, 26, of Randleman.

Investigators said the incident happened at Lucky’s Burger and Tap on East Dixie Drive. Police said two Asheboro police officers in uniform were working an off-duty assignment for Lucky’s and were stationed outside the business on the sidewalk. Investigators said an employee with Lucky’s called the two officers inside as a result of the assault.

Officials said Duncan was unconscious and it was clear he needed immediate medical attention. They performed CPR while waiting for EMS to arrive. Investigators said Duncan was taken to a nearby hospital.

Asheboro police said Turner spoke with officers at the scene. Police said it appeared Turner punched Duncan once with a closed fist which caused him to lose consciousness and fall to the floor.

Detectives said Turner was originally charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. However, he was charged with second-degree murder on Sunday after Duncan died as a result from his injuries.

