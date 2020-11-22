Man gets hospitalized, facing multiple charges after crashing into tractor-trailer on I-73

51-year-old Jesus Rios was taken to the hospital and is now facing multiple charges after sideswiping a tractor-trailer.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A 51-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is facing multiple charges after crashing into a tractor-trailer on I-73 Saturday night.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Jesus Rios, 51, of Greensboro was driving a 2007 Nissan SUV when he sideswiped a tractor-trailer. Troopers said the accident happened northbound near the NC Highway 62 exit in Climax a little after 7 p.m.

Trooper Brandon Baker said Rios drove off the road and ran into several trees before coming to a complete stop.

Investigators said Rios had small injuries and the driver of the tractor-trailer was fine.

Rios was charged with driving while licensed revoked, and with failure to maintain lane.

