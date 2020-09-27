Man grazed by bullet in Winston-Salem

The victim said he was walking near the railroad tracks in the 100 block of E. Fourteenth Street when a SUV drove by and fired multiple rounds.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was grazed by a bullet in Winston-Salem Saturday night.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers responded to the area of Asher Court on a reported discharging of a gun. Once on scene, officers found evidence indicating a gun had been discharged in the 100 block of E. Fourteenth Street.

Police said the victim, William Boyd, was found in the area and appeared to have sustained a graze wound to his right leg.

According to police, Boyd said he was walking near the railroad tracks in the 100 block of E. Fourteenth Street when a SUV drove by and fired multiple rounds. He could provide no further description and was taken to a local hospital, police said.

No witnesses to the incident could be found and Boyd is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries according to police.