Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are looking for a man they say hit a little girl in the face because she'd been crying.

Farron Jermaine Killingsworth , 33, is expected to be charged with Unlawful Neglect of a Child (or Helpless Person) once he's arrested.

According to officers, he hit the 3-year-old victim multiple times in the face at a home on Myers Street last Thursday after the girl started crying. The hits caused 'significant injuries, according to police. The victim has been treated and is recovering.

Police did not say what his connection to the victim was.

Anyone with information about Killingsworth’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers in any ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

