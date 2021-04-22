Man struck by 2 different cars in hit-and-runs in Reidsville

Police believe one of the vehicles involved in the hit-and-runs was a 2003 to 2005 silver Honda Accord.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after being struck by two different vehicles, both hit-and-runs in Reidsville.

Police said the man was struck by the vehicles Wednesday night just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Barnes Street and East Street.

The Reidsville Police Department said the man was struck by one vehicle and then another before police arrived on scene, according to witnesses.

Investigators said both drivers immediately left the scene. The man was rushed to the hospital.

Police believe one of the vehicles involved in the hit-and-runs was a 2003 to 2005 silver Honda Accord. The vehicle will have significant front left damage.