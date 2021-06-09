Man hit by stray bullet while dining outside at Sedgefield Country Club

Guilford County Sheriff's Office said the man was eating outside when a stray bullet struck him in the head.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was hit by a stray bullet while dining outside on the patio at Sedgefield Country Club Tuesday evening.

The sheriff's office said the 57-year-old man was grazed on the head by the stray bullet. He declined medical treatment at the scene.

Investigators determined the man was not targeted and it appears the shooting was accidental. They said it was possibly a bullet fired into the air from some distance away.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s District 3 Office at 336-641-6691.