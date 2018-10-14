Chatham County, NC (WFMY) -- A man has died after a hit-and-run that occurred in Chatham County Sunday morning.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 6:00 am on US 421 north.

Burlington native Eddie Tapia,30, was struck after walking onto the roadway.

The vehicle that hit Tapia continued traveling north of US 421 after the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the State Highway Patrol at (800) 662-7956.

