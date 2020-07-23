Masked robbers hit 73-year-old man hit over head in Rockingham County home invasion

Two masked men with handguns and a woman burst into the home and demanded money, the sheriff’s office said.

MADISON, N.C. — A 73-year-old man was injured in a home invasion Thursday in Rockingham County.

Around midnight, Fletcher Harold Knight, Jr., 73, and Judy Knight, 69, were at their home in the 1300 block of Sardis Church Rd. in Madison when someone knocked on the door, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said. When Fletcher Knight opened the door, two masked men with handguns burst into the home and demanded money, the sheriff’s office said. A woman was also involved.

One of the men hit Fletcher Knight over his head with a gun, leaving a cut.

The trio ran from the Knight’s home with an unknown amount of money, several handguns, an iPad and an iPhone, officials said.

Fletcher Knight was taken to a hospital. He is expected to be OK.

Judy Knight was not injured.

The two men are described as around 6 feet and skinny. The woman is described as around 5 feet 2 inches and skinny.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to contact the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.