Man arrested for hitting pedestrian during protest in Elkin

Elkin police charged Leroy Boles of Alaska with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and going armed to the terror of the public.

ELKIN, N.C. — Elkin police arrested a man on Saturday after they say he hit a pedestrian who was helping others crossing the street at a crosswalk during a protest.

Police said the incident happened at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street. After the crash, police said Leroy O'Dell Boles of Alaska got out of his car holding a gun by his side and started to argue with the victim.

Officers arrived on scene as the incident was unfolding and arrested Boles. The victim did not report any injuries.

Boles was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, going armed to the terror of the public, and failure to yield to a pedestrian. He was taken before a Surry County Magistrate and given a $60,000 secured bond before being transported to the Surry County Jail.