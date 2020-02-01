SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — A North Carolina man visiting his family for the holidays was hospitalized and jailed after a father found him partially naked in his children's bedroom days after Christmas, police said.

Police said 60-year-old Mark Stanley of North Carolina is facing indecent liberties and domestic assault charges after authorities said he was found naked from the waist down in the bedroom of two young children.

According to police, the incident took place in the early morning hours of Dec. 29, 2019 after police responded to a call in the 6800 block of Luce Lane. Upon arrival, Spotsylvania County police said they were encountered with a chaotic scene and an older male, identified as Stanley, with severe injuries to his face.

Investigators said Stanley pushed the dad out of the bedroom and locked the door before the father forced his way inside and began beating him.

Stanley, who was staying with family at the residence, was discovered by the children’s father, police said.

Authorities said the father was holding a handgun and was approaching Stanley when they arrived on the scene. The father dropped his weapon when he was told to do so by officers.

Stanley was hospitalized and then was taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail where he remains without bond. The children were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

No charges were brought against the father.

Officials say additional charges may be brought against Stanley. Anyone with information can call them at 800-928-5822 or 540-582-5822.

RELATED: Woman kidnaps 4-year-old and hides her in store clothing racks, police say

RELATED: Affidavit: Man fatally poisoned 9-year-old girl with chloroform while trying to sexually assault her

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.