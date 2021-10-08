Man hospitalized following shooting in Winston-Salem

According to police, the man was shot at multiple times while he was stopped at a stop sign.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a man was shot and taken to the hospital following a shooting on US Highway 311 at Ridgewood Road.

Investigations so far revealed the man who was shot was driving a Dodge Challenger on US Highway 311 and exited onto Ridgewood Road.

According to police, the man was shot at multiple times while he was stopped at a stop sign.

Investigators said he was shot one time in his upper right arm.

Police said the victim was not able to provide any suspect information other than he believed the gun shots were fired from a silver in color SUV vehicle, which continued southbound on US Highway 311.

Investigators said the man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening as of Friday evening.