Man hurt in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem Monday night

Police say an 18-year-old was standing outside when someone fired shots at him.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is recovering from a drive-by shooting late Monday night, according to police.

Officers responded to shots fired in the 1800 block of Trellis Lane around 10:30 pm.

The man shot, 18-year-old Triston Moses, told police he was standing outside a home on the street when a car drove by and someone started shooting at him. He was not able to tell the police a motive for the shooting.

First responders took him to the hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder.