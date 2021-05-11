Man hurt in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem Monday night

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is recovering from a drive-by shooting late Monday night, according to police.
Officers responded to shots fired in the 1800 block of Trellis Lane around 10:30 pm.
The man shot, 18-year-old Triston Moses, told police he was standing outside a home on the street when a car drove by and someone started shooting at him. He was not able to tell the police a motive for the shooting.
First responders took him to the hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook. Citizens can also text tips, photos and/or videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department Text-A-Tip line at (336) 276-1717.