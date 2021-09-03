Man ID'd in Winston-Salem death investigation

Skeletal remains have been identified as David Rojo Garcia, 21, of Winston-Salem, police said.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Skeletal remains found back in Feb. that sparked a death investigation in Winston-Salem have been identified as David Rojo Garcia, 21.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the cause of death was determined to be due to a gunshot to the head.

On Feb. 25, officers were dispatched to an open field near the 700 block of West Devonshire Street to investigate the discovery of what appeared to be human remains.

After an investigation, it was confirmed that the items located were indeed skeletonized human remains. Detectives conducted a search of the area and found a firearm and other evidence to indicate that the death was likely unnatural.

Upon assuming the investigation, authorities had discovered a report filed with the Winston-Salem Police Department on October 22, 2019.

In the report, personnel of Compare Foods Supermarket on Silas Creek Parkway, approached Garcia to speak to him about a matter related to the business.

He then left on foot from the store and store personnel observed him in possession of a handgun. According to the reports, Garcia fled toward the 800 block of West Sprague Street and the 700 block of West Devonshire Street.