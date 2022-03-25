Person identified in shooting death of Winston-Salem man on Jonestown Road

Melvin Lynn Pruitt, 46, was identified as a suspect in the shooting death of Darryl Wayne Smith.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have identified a suspect accused of shooting and killing a 56-year-old man on Jonestown Road back in February.

According to investigators, Darryl Wayne Smith was shot before he was dropped off at a hospital and died.

Investigators said the shooting happened back on February 10 late at night.

Detectives responded to a nearby hospital around 11:30 p.m. that night, where Smith had been dropped off by people he knew. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

Melvin Lynn Pruitt, 46, was identified as the suspect in the shooting. Police said a warrant was obtained back on March 3 for Pruitt.

According to police, he is facing charges for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Investigators said Pruitt was found and arrested in Salisbury Thursday morning after 11 a.m. by the US Marshall’s Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He was taken to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center where he was served with the outstanding warrant.

Pruitt is also facing charges for general murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in Smith’s death.

Smith’s death makes the sixth homicide in Winston-Salem so far this year, compared to three homicides for this time last year.

Police were also investigating a homicide that happened back on February 10 on East 14th Street. Detectives said they do not believe the two cases are connected to one another.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

