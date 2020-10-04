MT AIRY, N.C. — A Mt. Airy man is in critical condition after he was shot by his neighbor Thursday.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8 p.m. to the 900 block of Oak Grove Church Road. Deputies found Burt Hampton Wallace, 37, with gunshot wounds. Wallace was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Deputies said Brian Lee Thomas, 32, who lives nearby, shot Wallace. It is unknown what led to the shooting.

During the incident, Danielle Moore Wallace, 37, who lives with the victim, was arrested and charged with assault on a government official, resist, obstruct, and delay a law enforcement officer, and obstruction of justice. She is being held at Surry County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

According to Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt, deputies were called to the home many times in recent months over a property dispute.

The incident remains under investigation.

