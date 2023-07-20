Man in custody after shooting on East Hill Street in Graham

Police said officers were on patrol near East Hill Street when they heard approximately ten gunshots.

GRAHAM, N.C. — A 30-year-old man is facing charges after a shooting in Graham.

Graham police said officers were on patrol near East Hill Street when they heard approximately ten gunshots Wednesday shortly before 9 p.m.

As police were investigating, they saw a white car speedily leaving the area.

Officers stopped the car and saw that it had been damaged by gunfire before they discovered a gun in the car.

Police said Jerrod Dashon Spencer, 30, was the driver and the only person in the car.

Spencer was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Discharge of a Firearm in the City Limits, Careless and Reckless Driving.

He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and placed under 100,000 secured bond.

Currently, officers said they have not found any victims but have determined through witness statements that Spencer and another person exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of the apartments on the 400 block of E. Hill Street.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Graham Police Department at (336)570-6711.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.