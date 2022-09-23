Inmate charged with having an escape tool in the Forsyth Co. Jail

Officers noticed a man who left his locked cell and walked to the common area of the facility.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office charged an incarcerated man for having an escape tool on Thursday.

Timothy Bailey, 38, was seen leaving his locked cell in the Housing Unit by a detention officer to go to the common area, while all other inmates remained behind bars officials said.

They took him back to his cell without incident.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's office said Bailey was not yet at the level of escaping from the prison.

"While this resident was nowhere near close to escaping the facility, the ability to leave his locked cell and enter the common area of the Housing Unit put himself, our Detention Officers, and the other residents within the Housing Unit in danger," said Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr.

"This is a serious violation and we have reacted accordingly by charging him. We will not tolerate blatant disregard for the safety and security of those within our custody and care,” Kimbrough said.

Bailey is being charged with possessing tools for escape.