A man accused of killing a University of Georgia professor last year has been formally charged in the case.

A Baldwin County grand jury indicted Marcus Allen Lillard for felony murder, involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and concealing the death of another.

Marianne Shockley was found dead next to a hot tub in May 2019 in Baldwin County. The January four-count indictment revealed Shockley was assaulted and strangled. A second man, who was there when police arrived, shot himself at the scene.

Shockley's death came as a shock to the community. After she died, 11Alive talked to those who knew her. They described her as a person with a “warm, beautiful, incredible personality.”

Former student Nancy Miorelli explained, “she was so kind, she always had time to listen to others.”

Shockley was a professor, community organizer, mentor and a well-known "bug lady."

As an internationally-known entomologist or insect scientist, she worked to raise awareness and encourage more people to consider eating bugs to help curb food scarcity.

"She just cared so much. Really validated my work," said Joseph Yoon, a chef and Executive Director of Brooklyn Bugs.

Shockley, was also a mentor to many of her grad students, like Miorelli, who works in Ecuador conducting tours on insects and the culture.

“I’m only in Ecuador because of her," Miorelli said.

