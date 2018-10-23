HAW RIVER, N.C. (WFMY) -- The Highway Patrol needs your help in identifying a vehicle and possibly the driver wanted in a hit-and-run.

Police said Brandon Yancey, 33, of Burlington was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning while walking along Trollingwood Road toward Cherry Lane in Haw River.

The vehicle’s passenger side mirror hit Yancey in the back causing him to fall into a ditch. Troopers found the side mirror where Yancey was hit in the road.

Investigators believe the side mirror belongs to a 2004-2008 Toyota Solara Pearl White in color.

Yancey was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. If you have any information call *HP (*47).

