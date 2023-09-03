Man injured after robbery in Winston-Salem

Police said a man was walking on Thurmond Street when he was robbed and attacked by two men.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in the hospital after a robbery in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police said they arrived at a hospital and found Wilson Torres, 41, with injuries shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Torres told them he was walking on the 2000 block of Thurmond Street when he was robbed and attacked by two men.

Torres told police that at some point he was cut on his hand by one of the men and they left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers said Torres' injury was serious but not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the robbery, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

