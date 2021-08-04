Man shot, apartments hit with gunfire during drive-by in Winston-Salem, police say

The shooter also hit two apartment buildings on E. Third Street, according to a release.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a man was injured in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. on E. Third Street. Officers said the victim was standing in the parking lot when a car drove by and fired several shots. The shooter also hit two apartment buildings.

Police said the man was dropped by at a nearby hospital before officers got to the scene. He has serious injuries, but is expected to be OK.

Police haven't arrested a suspect at this time.