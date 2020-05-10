Man injured in shooting at Rural Hall home

RURAL HALL, N.C. — A man is in the hospital Monday after he was shot at a home in Forsyth County, deputies said.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office was called around 2:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound in the 7400 block of McGee Road in Rural Hall and gave him first aid.
The victim was taken to a hospital and he is expected to be OK.
Deputies said they questioned the victim and two other people who were in the home at the time of the shooting. Investigators are not looking for a gunman, no arrests were made and there is no danger to the public, deputies said.