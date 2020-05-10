Man injured in shooting at Rural Hall home

The man was found shot in the 7400 block of McGee Rd., deputies say.

RURAL HALL, N.C. — A man is in the hospital Monday after he was shot at a home in Forsyth County, deputies said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office was called around 2:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound in the 7400 block of McGee Road in Rural Hall and gave him first aid.

The victim was taken to a hospital and he is expected to be OK.