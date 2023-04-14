Man injured in shooting near Indiana Ave. in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police say 53-year-old Derick D. Manning was sent to the hospital after being shot near Indiana Avenue and Alspaugh Drive.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was shot near Indiana Avenue Friday night, according to police.

Winston-Salem police were called to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to investigate a shooting victim who had been shot in the shoulder.

Detectives said 53-year-old Derick Denard Manning was at the hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries when he told investigators he was walking in the area of Alspaugh Drive near Indiana Avenue when he heard multiple gunshots.

Police said someone took him to the hospital after he was shot.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this shooting. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

